Gwinnett police make multiple arrests while breaking up street racing

Gwinnett County police announced that they have made five arrests in recent weeks while breaking up illegal street-racing groups.

Police said that an officer’s patrol car was damaged by racers while breaking up a takeover at the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Britt Road on April 3. Alan Thomas Rodriquez, 20, of Atlanta, Donovan Sanitago Ramos-Hernandez, 19, of Norcross and Jorge Coronado-Angel, 17, of Roswell were arrested in connection with that event and face several charges.

A separate takeover on Easter Sunday at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and East Jones Bridge resulted in two arrests: Brian Antonio-Garfias 17 of Norcross and William Anthony Valencia, 19 of Aragon.

Gwinnett police said they “are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors.”

Anyone with information about these cases or other incidents of street racing are asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

