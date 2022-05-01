Knife-wielding man shot by Gwinnett County police Saturday night

Gwinnett Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Saturday night at a home on Oak Hampton Way near Duluth.

Police said they shot a man who was allegedly threatening his mother with a knife. No officers were injured and Gwinnett Police did not release the condition of the person shot.

The GBI has taken over the investigation and will report their findings to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 770-513-5300. If tipsters want to remain anonymous, they can contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go the Crime Stoppers website. Tips to crime stoppers that lead to an arrest or indictment are eligible to possibly receive a cash reward for their information.

