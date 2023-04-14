Gwinnett police searching for gunmen after man shot to death in front of his 3 young children

A mother who found her own son shot to death in Gwinnett County hopes new evidence will lead to his killers.

Jonathan Wiley Jr., 21, was shot to death in front at his family’s house on Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville on March 25. Wiley was sleeping with his three young children beside him at the time he was killed.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson talked to the victim’s mother, Jessica Holsey Wiley, who said that not only did she watch her son die, but she also has to deal with the painful memory of his murder in their own home.

“I just knew from the way he looked he was gone,” Wiley said. “I ran downstairs and all I heard was screaming. Everyone just ran out of the room. I saw him and I just couldn’t look over because I already knew, he’s gone.”

Gwinnett County police have not released pictures of a person of interest. Police said the suspect is in their late teens or early 20s with short dreadlocks.

Police said the suspect is also connected to a stolen car out of DeKalb County.

Police said two people may have been involved in Wiley’s murder.

“I really hope this picture will get someone’s attention,” Wiley said.

Wiley said her heart breaks for his children.

“He loved those kids,” Wiley said. “It will never be the same for them, ever.”

Investigators have not released a motive for the murder.

Wiley’s mother said finding the killers is about more than justice. It’s about being able to sleep at night again.

“At night, we just keep looking out the window seeing if someone is going to come and do the same thing,” Wiley said.

On Thursday, Wiley’s alma mater or Berkmar High School brought a special football tribute to his family.



