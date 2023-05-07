Gwinnett police searching for two women accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise

The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for two women accused of stealing $3,500 worth of merchandise from a local store.

On Wednesday, both women were seen on surveillance entering the Palmetto Moon in Buford, stealing merchandise and leaving without paying.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the women are black and in their early 20s.

One of the women was wearing a long black hair, red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white shoes, and black eyeglasses. The second woman is described as having long black and red cornrows, wearing a red sweatsuit with white lettering and black flip flops.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: