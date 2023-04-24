Gwinnett Police want to identify man they say stole leaf blower from Home Depot
Gwinnett County police are working to identify a man who stole a leaf blower from a Home Depot last week.
Police said the man walked into the Home Depot on Hamilton Creek Parkway on April 20, put a RYOBI brushless blower into a shopping cart and left the store without paying for it. The blower was valued at $159.
The man was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the word “DIAMOND” printed on the front, dark pants and shoes. He has a multi-colored tattoo on his left forearm.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.