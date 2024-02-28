Gwinnett police working to identify alleged jewelry store burglar
Gwinnett police officers are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a jewelry store.
The burglary happened on Feb. 19 at a store in Buford.
Police have shared photos of the suspect and are now asking for help finding out who he is.
Officers said he is accused of burglarizing Tara Fine Jewelry’s Buford Highway location.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
Suspect swipes credit card, charges nearly $40K at Lenox Square, nearby businesses: APD
Georgia officials went to raid a fish farm. Instead, they found $22.3 million worth of marijuana
Famous Atlanta rapper visits Popeyes, gifts employees $100 each
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: