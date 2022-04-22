Gwinnett raises minimum hourly pay to $15

Gwinnett County is adding incentives to recruit and retain employees.

During the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, officials approved incentives to keep their current employees and attract job seekers.

Commissioners approved an 8% market adjustment for county employees.

First responders will receive a bigger boost. Police, fire and emergency services, sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, solicitor’s office, and corrections employees will receive a 10% increase.

The market adjustment will raise the minimum hourly rate for all positions in Gwinnett County Government to $15.

Juneteenth is now an official holiday for county employees, another move approved by commissioners.

Commissioners also approved four weeks of paid parental leave upon the birth, adoption or foster of a child as well as access to family planning benefits.

This initiative includes family planning services ranging from conception, fertility assistance, prenatal nutrition and post-partum to surrogacy, adoption and return-to-work support.

“We take pride in Gwinnett being a preferred public sector employer,” Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said via news release. “We also know a generous compensation and benefits package is essential to keeping this status and shows our current employees we appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Gwinnett community. At the same time, we hope these incentives will attract prospective employees to consider a career in public service.”

