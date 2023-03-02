Gwinnett school bus driver accused of touching himself with elementary schoolers on board

A former Gwinnett County School bus driver has been arrested and charged with committing sex crimes on board the bus.

Police say Steven Wilkins, 63, exposed and touched himself on the school bus while elementary school-aged children were on board several times.

Arrest warrants reveal that Wilkins allegedly committed the crimes during dismissal at Suwanee Elementary School on four different days between January 30 to February 9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett School Police investigators say there was at least one child on board each time Wilkins exposed and touched himself. On two occasions, two children were on board, according to warrants.

“A good Samaritan noticed something told us and we were able to address the situation promptly,” said Bernard Watson, Director of Media and Community Relations for Gwinnett County Schools.

Wilkins resigned on February 14 after being pulled from his bus route. and police arrested him at his Buford home on Monday, Feb. 27. He worked for the district for four years during two periods as a bus driver.

TRENDING STORIES:

“All of our drivers have to pass a background check before they’re hired,” said Watson. “This former driver did pass a background check.”

A letter home to parents and staff at Suwanee Elementary School credited the parent who notified the school district with kickstarting the investigation.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the parent who reported her concerns,” wrote Dr. Mary B. Taylor, Suwanee Elementary Principal. “This allowed police to move quickly to investigate the situation. I encourage our students and community to continue coming to us when they have information or concerns about student safety.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dear Suwanee Elementary School parents and guardians, The well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. I know this is a priority we all share. With that in mind, I wanted to address a situation you may see on the local news. A former Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) bus driver has been arrested and faces criminal charges after police say he engaged in inappropriate and illegal behavior while operating one of the district’s school buses. Gwinnett County School Police were notified about the alleged behavior by a parent who voiced concerns about what she described as suspicious behavior by the driver. In accordance with the district’s safety and security protocols, our school resource officers (SROs) immediately launched an investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of the former driver. I understand this news is unsettling, but I want to reassure you, GCPS takes the safety and security of its students seriously. This situation was handled promptly and thoroughly. As soon as police learned about the accusations, the driver was prevented from driving his bus and he resigned. It is important to note, all GCPS employees, including the accused former employee, had to pass a criminal background check before they were hired. If a potential employee fails a background check, they will not be hired. In closing, I want to take this opportunity to thank the parent who reported her concerns. This allowed police to move quickly to investigate the situation. I encourage our students and community to continue coming to us when they have information or concerns about student safety. As a reminder, we have a confidential school safety tip line to keep our schools safe. You may text or call: 770-822-6513. As always thank you for your continued support of our schools. Dr. Mary B. Taylor, Suwanee Elementary School Principal

IN OTHER NEWS: