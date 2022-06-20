Gwinnett teen given 140-year sentence for killing ex-lover on Valentine’s Day

A Lawrenceville, Ga judge, handed out a 140-year sentence to a Gwinnett teen on Monday after police said she shot and killed her ex-lover on Valentine’s Day of 2021.

Prosecutors say Damia Mitchell, 17, was the woman who fired up to 19 shots on Valentine’s Day 2021, killing Faith Burns in this Dacula area subdivision. Police say it was a gang-related ex-lovers’ quarrel. Four other girls are charged along with Mitchell.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, has been following the story since it broke in February 2021. He spoke to Mitchell’s family on Monday, who said the 17-year-old had no record.

“I just know something needs to be done. What they did in court wasn’t right,” Vanissa Jackson, Mitchell’s mother, said. “She is not the shooter. She didn’t do this.”

Mitchell’s aunt, Lena Hall, said the 140-year sentence would rob her of her life.

“No record, a child. She won’t even get the opportunity to live her life, have her own kids,” Hall said.

Prosecutors painted a very different picture of Mitchell, calling her a killer who is tied deep into the street gang life.

The jury didn’t convict Mitchell of murder, instead opting for voluntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of street gang terrorism. The jury found she wasn’t carrying a gun and she was not declared guilty of two other gang charges.

Another of Mitchell’s aunts, identified only as Dori, said her niece had known the girls involved in the fight since elementary school.

“They’ve always hung out together, so it’s not like they are in a gang,” she said. “They are a group of girls who like hanging out and doing typical things.”

Prosecutors showed the jury videos and texts they say proved the teens were tied to violent gangs and had a history of organizing street fights. Eighty of the 140 years given to Michell involve gang charges, something the family said they are having a hard time comprehending.

The family plans to protest at the county courthouse tomorrow.

According to the district attorney’s office, the other four defendants in the case have yet to go to trial.

