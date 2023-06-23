Gwinnett teen granted bond on marijuana arrest following Channel 2 report

A Gwinnett County man who’s been in jail for two weeks on marijuana charges is now finally getting bond.

His attorney has been working with prosecutors all week.

After Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson’s initial report about Jawuan Battle’s arrest, Johnson learned that a prosecutor looked over the police report and agreed to a bond that would get him man back home with his mother.

“Yes!” Battle’s mother Tammy Milligan exclaimed about hearing the news. “I can’t even explain how I feel right now. I’m floating.”

Milligan said she going to the Gwinnett County Jail to pray for her son’s release since his arrest two weeks ago.

Battle’s marijuana arrest led to a judge sending him to jail without bond.

Johnson reported about his mother’s push to reverse what she called an unfair bond decision earlier this week on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

“It put attention on this jail that they didn’t want,” Milligan said.

On Friday, Battle’s attorney met with a prosecutor who agreed to set bond at $7,500.

“Jesus changed their mind because I don’t know no other way that it could possibly happen,” Milligan said.

Prosecutors weren’t involved with the original bond decision but worked with Attorney Robert Booker to set a new bond.

Gwinnett County police arrested Battle and two friends on June 7 when they found 3 ounces of marijuana and a scale in the car.

Battle told police the ounce of marijuana in his bag was for personal use.

The two others have court-appointed attorneys and remain in jail without bond.

“You making an example out of them because they made a mistake and you want to hold them like they committed murder,” Milligan said.

Battle has no prior criminal history, and his mother said she never thought she’d have to fight to get her son out of jail.

“Me and these two boys came here homeless 6 ½ years ago, so this right here was heavy for me,” Milligan said.

Milligan posted the bond money Battle needed and he’s expected to walk out of jail sometime Friday.

He will have to appear at all future court dates to answer to the marijuana charges.

