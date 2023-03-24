Gwinnett teen shot to death was trying to protect brother from gang, police say

Police say an MS-13 gang member killed a Gwinnett County teenager for trying to recruit his brother.

Jose Daniel Martinez, 16, was shot to death earlier this month behind an abandoned house on Paden Mill Trail in Lawrenceville.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville, where police said 20-year-old Dennis Caldazilla-Hernandez shot and killed Martinez. The accused gang member is known as “Lobo.”

Johnson heard testimony from an undercover detective, who said the gang wanted Martinez’s brother to rejoin, but he didn’t want to.

Martinez’s final brave act to protect his brother, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.