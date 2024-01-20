Gwinnett teens receive suprise $40,000 scholarships

Two Gwinnett County teens are a step closer to their dreams of going to college after getting $40,000 scholarships.

Channel Two Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was live at McClure Health Science High School on Friday where he met with one of the scholarship recipients.

Johnson met with 16-year-old Yadhira Alvarado-Zarate who was singled out during a college prep presentation.

The reason is that she won a $40,000 scholarship to college thanks to her success in and outside the classroom.

“It was very overwhelming, i didn’t really expect it,” Alvarado-Zarate said.

She won by creating a college preparation plan through the online resource called “Big Future.”

She wants to change the world and she says she’s glad she seized an opportunity.

She says the scholarship money will help her get the education she needs to change her family’s life.

“My parents work a lot and i would like to get them to get out of that lifestyle,” she said.

When the junior at McClure Health Science High School isn’t in one of her seven AP classes, she has dreams of creating the next vaccine.

She’s one of two students in Gwinnett County Schools to win the $40,000 scholarship on Friday.

The College Board offers scholarships to students nationwide who show they take preparing for college seriously.

She says none of this would have happened if she didn’t seize an opportunity.

Alvarado-Zarate hopes to graduate with a degree in bioengineering.

Big future scholarships are open now for high school students up until the class of 2026.

