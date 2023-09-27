Gwinnett woman wakes up from nap to find man with his pants down outside her window

Video shows a man walking around in a Gwinnett County family’s backyard. What it doesn’t show is when the family says he exposed himself.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with a woman who says she woke up moments before her children were supposed to arrive at their Lilburn home to find a man in her backyard.

“It was completely and utterly violating,” Courtney Williams said. “I was absolutely terrified.”

Williams said she saw the man outside her bathroom window just a few feet away with his pants down and touching himself.

“I couldn’t sleep for quite a few nights, it was scary,” she recalled.

She said she had just woken up from a nap at her home off Killian Hill Road near Stone Mountain Highway when her cameras picked up a man wandering around the cottage she and her husband rent out.

“That’s when it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I don’t know who this person is,’” she said.

Within minutes of him exposing himself, she called her husband and then 911.

Police showed up and say they found Tozche Pettway, 29, hiding in the cottage after taking out the AC unit. He’s facing multiple charges, including burglary and public indecency.

“I feel bad for him, but I also feel violated too,” Williams said.

She says they have taken steps to protect their home as Pettway sits in jail.

Based on jail records, Pettway has been arrested on burglary charges twice in the last four years. He remains in jail without bond.

