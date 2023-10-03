Gwinnett workers react after man shot, killed by officers trying to steal police cruiser

A Gwinnett County man is dead after police say he tried to steal a patrol car, and then an officer shot and killed him.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning took you live to the scene as it was happening earlier today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A deadly police shooting early Tuesday morning in Lawrenceville shut down busy Pike Street for hours.

“The traffic and the street (was) blocked off and I couldn’t get to work,” one worker told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Just as people who work in the area were trying to start their days.

“Just about canceled our day really until the road was cleared,” said worker Dakota Smith.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after they say a Lawrenceville police officer shot and killed a man who tried to steal his patrol car.

“It’s always tragic when someone passes away in such circumstances,” Smith.

It happened at around three in the morning on Pike Street near Pike Park Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said 33-year-old John Michael Cicalo was in a black SUV and made a U-turn after seeing an officer in the middle of a traffic stop and tried to take the patrol car.

That’s when the GBI says the officer told the man to get out of the car and stop.

The GBI says he opened fire when the suspect ignored him.

A bullet hole could be seen in the driver’s side of the patrol car from where a witness says the suspect was shot inside the car.

People affected by the road closures say they know authorities had to take every step to do a complete investigation.

“It’s understandable why it happened but it is also unfortunate it disrupted some people’s lives, at least for a small amount of time,” Smith said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police haven’t said if the suspect was armed.

IN OTHER NEWS: