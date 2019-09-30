As Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her 47th birthday, here's a look at her massive net worth

This month, Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her 47th birthday. As the star celebrates 47 years around the sun, here's a look back at her career and the wealth she's amassed.

The Academy Award-winning actress, best known for her roles in 'Shakespeare in Love,' 'Iron Man' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' is also an extremely successful businesswoman. In 2008, Paltrow launched a weekly newsletter that eventually transformed into one of the biggest lifestyle brands in America. Goop is the star's bustling business promoting the savviest beauty, fashion, wellness, travel and home trends.

To date, Paltrow's company is valued at $250 million. And with her company's successful business in tandem with her decorated career, Paltrow's net worth is estimated to be around 140 million, according to E! News.