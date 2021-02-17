Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic and has persisting symptoms.

That would put the Oscar-winning “Shakespeare In Love” actor among the 10% of coronavirus patients who are long-haulers, according to researchers.

In a recent post titled “Healing My Body For A Longer-Term Detox” on her GOOP lifestyle website, Paltrow casually dropped the revelation after an introduction about cleaning up her diet.

“A little background: I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” she wrote. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.”

Paltrow said she consulted with a functional medicine practitioner, who told her “the road to healing was going to be longer than usual” and put her on a keto- and plant-based regimen. The “Iron Man” star spent much of the remainder of her article hawking products for sale on her GOOP site.

Long-haulers test negative for the disease, but its impact lingers. “This condition can affect anyone ― old and young, otherwise healthy people and those battling other conditions,” according to UC-Davis Health. “It has been seen in those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and patients with very mild symptoms.”

