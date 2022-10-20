Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband reacts to naked gold photos for her 50th birthday

As Gwyneth Paltrow bared it all for her golden 50th birthday, she revealed her husband also took a liking to her naked photos.

The Goop founder sported her birthday suit, covered in metallic gold powder as she celebrated her milestone birthday last month.

"I think he liked the pictures very much," Paltrow said with a smile, according to Extra.

Paltrow detailed to Goop that her glam team used products from her own line, which allowed celebrity makeup artist Lottie to turn her into a "golden goddess."

"Celebrating the golden jubilee, which, of course, is 50 years, then they told me I had to be relatively naked in gold, which was really terrifying… I thought, ‘Okay, one last time,’" Paltrow remarked, according to the media outlet.

She spoke out about her age and said she "never felt better," as she’s looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

"I've never felt closer to myself. I still have tons of challenges in life and work, but I feel like I'm coming in from a foundation of really knowing who I am and being able to redefine what beautiful is for me. And it's not necessarily that you have to be 30 years old. In fact, I would never go back there for anything."

In 2018, Paltrow married her husband, director Brad Falchuk. She opened up about their relationship and provided tips on what works for the couple.

"I think really good, honest communication…I think what that really means is being willing to have difficult conversations in a really safe space and being able to say what you feel…what’s on your mind knowing the other person is mature enough to…work through something with you — that’s what we work on a lot."

She added the pair rarely argue and noted, "I’m sure I annoy him sometimes… We’re not really arguers."

"I think we've learned a lot from our previous lives and relationships and, again, if something is on our mind… we try and deal with it and not get triggered."

Paltrow shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin – daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. They divorced in 2016 and continue to co-parent.