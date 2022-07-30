Gwyneth Paltrow joked with Hailey Bieber about having sex with her dad in a bathroom

Gwyneth Paltrow (left), Hailey Bieber (center), and Stephen Baldwin (right). Brian Stukes/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow joked with Hailey Bieber about having sex with her dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, in a bathroom.

Paltrow made the remark during a recent interview on Bieber's podcast, "Who's in My Bathroom?"

Paltrow and Baldwin starred together in 1994's "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle."

Wednesday's episode of Hailey Bieber's podcast "Who's In My Bathroom" got off to an awkward start when guest Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, joked about having sex with Bieber's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, 56, in a bathroom.

In the video of the episode below, Paltrow started off the interview by stating that she knows Bieber's dad and famous uncles, Alec, 64, Billy, 59, and Daniel, 61.

When Bieber, 25, asked Paltrow if she had any stories about her dad, the "Shakespeare In Love" star replied around the 50-second mark, "I did a movie with your dad, actually." Bieber told Paltrow she was unaware that they had shared the screen.

"He was great, he was so nice," Paltrow said.

Bieber then mused, "Imagine if you had some horror story and you were like, 'he was terrible, it was a nightmare working with him.'"

"That would be bad," the Goop founder admitted at about the 1:03 mark, adding, "Or, if I had like fucked your dad in the bathroom," she laughed.

Bieber, however, seemed to not be jolted by Paltrow.

"I've had that happen to me, actually. I don't know if he even knows that I know that but I have had that happen," she responded.

Paltrow laughed before quickly admitting that she and Baldwin "didn't" in fact rendezvous in any bathrooms together.

"Oh, well, that's good to know, thank you," Bieber replied before the pair went on to make a mint chocolate chip smoothie.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends Fox's Live Emmy red carpet arrivals during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The movie Paltrow is presumably referring to is the 1994 film, "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle," a biographical drama about American poet Dorothy Parker and her group of friends. The star-studded cast featured Jennifer Jason Leigh as Parker, alongside Matthew Broderick, Peter Gallagher, Wallace Shawn, and Heather Graham.

At around the 3:00 mark of the podcast, Paltrow made another surprising remark when Bieber asked her about nepotism.

"As the child of somebody, you get access that other people don't have," she said. "The playing field is not level in that way."

"However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good because people are ready to pull you down and say you don't belong there and you're only there because of your dad or your mom or whatever the case may be," she continued.

Paltrow's mom is the famous actress Blythe Danner, and her late father is the notable Hollywood producer and director, Bruce Paltrow.

