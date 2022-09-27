Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude to Celebrate Turning 50

Good Morning America

"Addams Family" fans were treated to the appearance of a beloved character in a new clip from the upcoming spin-off series, "Wednesday." In the clip, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) discovers that Thing, a disembodied hand who lives with the Addams, has joined her at Nevermore Academy, where she has been sent by her family after proving she doesn't exactly fit in with her local school. Wednesday, under the assumption that her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) have sent Thing to spy on her, gives her friend an ultimatum.