Gwyneth Paltrow said she no longer feels comfortable in front of camera and will only return to acting if her husband writes the script

Jacob Sarkisian
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow spoke to Naomi Campbell on Campbell's YouTube series "#NoFillterWithNaomi." Naomi YouTube

  • In an interview on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series "#NoFilterWithNaomi," Gwyneth Paltrow said that she will only return to acting if she's "f---ing the writer."

  • Paltrow was referring to her husband, TV producer and writer Brad Falchuk, who co-created several TV shows with Ryan Murphy, including "Glee," "American Horror Story," and "The Politician," the latter of which was Paltrow's last television acting credit.

  • Paltrow added that she's recently realized she doesn't feel comfortable in front of the camera and that she started acting so young that it took her a long time to ask herself if she actually enjoyed being an actor.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that she will only return to acting if she is "f---ing the writer;" meaning her husband Brad Falchuck would have to be behind the script.

Paltrow was speaking to Naomi Campbell on Campbell's YouTube series "#NoFilterWithNaomi." Paltrow told Campbell that someone recently asked her: "'What is it going to take to get you acting again?'"

"And I said I have to be f---ing the writer," Paltrow said. "But that's sort of it. If my husband writes something and he wants me to do it then I'll do it."

Her husband Falchuck co-created and produced several TV series with Ryan Murphy, including "Glee," "American Horror Story," "Scream Queens," "Pose," and "The Politician." Paltrow starred in the last of those series, which aired on Netflix in 2019, a year after she and Falchuck married.

the politician
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in "The Politician." Netflix

Also in the interview, Paltrow explained to Campbell that she doesn't feel comfortable in front of camera, which is "something that I think I realized later in life."

"I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I've done it for so long," Paltrow said. 'There's a part of me that really feels shy and doesn't feel like I'm naturally an extrovert."

Paltrow continued: "I started doing it so young. I went for a long time before I asked myself, like, do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?"

She also starred in the Netflix documentary series "The Goob Lap" in 2020, but her last movie credit as an actress was for "Avengers: Endgame." Paltrow is in no rush to get back to acting, although she told Campbell that she'd like to "go back on stage one day" as she "loved doing doing theatre."

Campbell herself worked with Falchuck on season five of "American Horror Story," "Hotel," when she guest-starred in two episodes. Campbell said: "It was an amazing experience. Loved it."

Gwyneth Paltrow has been focusing on her health and wellbeing company Goop, although her health advice has at times come under fire, including one doctor who criticized Goop's advice. Paltrow also shared her lockdown wellness routine last year, which included "sex oil" and a $1,049 gemstone heat therapy mat.

Watch the full interview below:

