Gwyneth Paltrow says Ben Affleck was 'technically excellent' in bed, and that she was 'totally heartbroken' over Brad Pitt breakup

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her past relationships with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

Paltrow recalled how Ben Affleck was "technically excellent" in bed.

She said she had "major chemistry" with Brad Pitt and was "totally heartbroken" after their breakup.

Gwyneth Paltrow is understandably one of the most famous actors of the last few decades, thanks to her roles in movies like "Seven" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley," but she's also been in the headlines recently after she was sued over a skiing accident that took place in 2016.

Paltrow is also well known for a few high-profile relationships over the years, including her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, her ex-husband with whom she has two children. She also dated Brad Pitt in the mid-1990s, and Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper on Wednesday, Paltrow opened up about dating the two A-list actors, recalling how she met Pitt while working on David Fincher's "Seven."

"We sort of said, 'Hi,' on set, and it was like major, major love at first sight. It was crazy," the actor recalled.

However, after they got engaged, Paltrow realized she wasn't ready to get married to Pitt because she hadn't figured herself out yet.

She explained: "I think I was really a kid, like, really more so than a lot of 22 or 23 or 24-year-olds I would meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were. Anything like that."

The 50-year-old star added: "So I was totally heartbroken when we broke up, but it was just the right thing at that time, but it was really hard."

Cooper then played a game of "Brad or Ben?" with Paltrow, during which the "Iron Man" star admitted "they were both good kissers."

Paltrow was then asked who was better in bed, and luckily for both men, the actor praised them in different ways.

"That is really hard. Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time," she said. "And then Ben was, like, technically excellent. I can't believe my daughter's listening to this!"

During a game of "Fuck Marry Kill," Paltrow said she'd get back in bed with Pitt, saying: "I think Brad. Ben, yeah, bless him."

Paltrow also said that she would remarry Chris Martin, explaining that she'd "do that all again" because "he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life."

