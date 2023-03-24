Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in Utah ski crash accident, says 'I absolutely froze'
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in a trial over a 2016 ski crash at a resort in Utah.
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in a trial over a 2016 ski crash at a resort in Utah.
STORY: She added that she froze in the first few moments after the collision."My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'is this a practical joke, is someone like, doing something like perverted,' this is really, really strange," she said.Terry Sanderson, 76, says he was hit from behind by Paltrow while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City.He says he suffered a head injury and broken ribs.Sanderson alleges Paltrow didn't stop after the collision and "accepted no responsibility."
The actress testified Friday about a 2016 ski collision in Utah with Terry Sanderson
(Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel likened US-China ties to a codependent marriage and lamented the rise of TikTok at a dinner for venture capitalists and lawmakers a day before the app’s chief executive testifies on Capitol Hill.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million Afte
The Independent’s picture editors bring you the best photography from all corners of the planet
The daughters of a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to appear on Thursday as a trial about the pair’s 2016 ski collision continues
Sydney Sweeney has released a workwear collection with Ford and Dickies. Shop all the pieces here.
Low-intensity training is great for you, no matter what your fitness tracking gadget says.
An alleged feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, an ex of her husband Justin Bieber, came to a head in early 2023.
After Emma Heming Willis announced on Feb. 16 that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, she opened up about the "beautiful" community of patients and caregivers
Jason Sudeikis' request to move his custody battle with Olivia Wilde to New York was just rejected. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde argues that her wallet is hurting.
GM salaried workers ponder the "what if" scenarios as time gets closer to a noon Friday deadline for taking what some say is a generous buyout offer.
Get to know Zooey Deschanel's two kids: Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf
Shop plaid flannels in light hues for as little as $18
A federal judge ordered several of Donald Trump's aides to testify in front of a grand jury in connection with the former president's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty [more]
Reese Witherspoon is about to become a bachelorette once again! The actress announced that she and her husband, Jim Toth, are getting a divorce. The couple has been married for 12-years and welcomed a child, Tennessee James Toth, in 2012. Reese Witherspoon Announces Divorce From Jim Toth! Taking to Instagram, the “Legally Blonde” star wrote, […]
Queue "Mon Soleil" by Ashley Park. The post This woman studies luxury marketing, has major dating drama and lives in the ‘Emily in Paris’ apartment building appeared first on In The Know.
More current and former students at Douglas Anderson School for the Arts are speaking out after a vocal teacher was arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student.
Here is a tale of two cities. In one, the Government, with little regard for constitutional niceties, pushed through a measure based on principles it had been elected to oppose – the Windsor Framework. In the other, the government used legal constitutional provisions to pass a pensions reform for which it could argue it had a public mandate. In the first city, the response was weary acceptance or even relief. In the second, the response was of outrage expressed though violent protests.
"I stand up for the American people," Katherine Tai responded. "And when I speak people listen because I represent the interests of the United States."