Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah court: Here's why she's being sued
Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued in Park City, Utah over a 2016 ski collision. Paltrow along with her children, Moses and Apple, are expected to testify.
Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued in Park City, Utah over a 2016 ski collision. Paltrow along with her children, Moses and Apple, are expected to testify.
The Oscar-winning actress is being sued for her alleged role in a ski crash that left a man with broken ribs. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has the new testimony.
Here's a glimpse of concerts to look forward to this year in the El Paso area. We'll keep this list updated so come back from time to time.
The first day of spring greeted many people throughout Utah with wintry weather.
A family visiting friends in Soda Springs, California, were in awe when they saw the amount of snow the area accumulated, video posted on March 17 shows.Jenelle Potvin, who lives in Truckee, California, a short drive from Soda Springs, recorded this video and wrote in the original Twitter post that it “really puts the amount of snow we have down in Truckee in perspective.”The video shows walls of snow towering high above dogs as they play and slip around on an icy path.More snow is in the forecast for Northern California, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in some areas, and up to 2 feet across higher elevations. The NWS warned anyone with travel plans to “be prepared for winter driving conditions.” Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful
Here's the latest for Wednesday March 22nd: Chinese President Xi leaves Russia after Putin summit; Strike closes Los Angeles schools; Fierce wind storms pound California; Gwyneth Paltrow in court for ski collision case.
The Academy Award-winner combines therapeutic and practical qualities into one stylish space – we take a look around
Taylor Colson made a last-minute decision to wear her Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson "Law & Order: SVU" shirt on a plane. Then she saw Mariska Hargitay.
Lil Nas X was quick to respond after Saweetie admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News that the "Old Town Road" rapper is her "celebrity guy crush." Find out what he said.
After 'Dancing With the Stars' co-host Tyra Banks announced that she is leaving the Disney Plus show, former host Tom Bergeron shared his thoughts on Instagram.
Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Steve Martin had a "Father of the Bride" moment on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" with co-star Selena Gomez.
We’ve come across so many beauty products that claim to be “miracle”-workers. While there are some that have definitely lived up to the hype like this night repair lip balm and Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum (not to mention, pretty much anything the brand makes), we found a face oil that works so well, shoppers are […]
While the overwhelming majority of top NFL free agents have already signed deals, some strong contributors are still looking for a landing spot.
’Tis the season for flaunting strong shoulders and biceps in tops and dresses built to move.
The former reality star also recently had her breast and butt implants removed
The self-proclaimed wellness guru found herself at the center of controversy on TikTok.
The A-Lister is once again getting people hyped for his hosting gig at WrestleMania. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse, joined forces for a theatrical performance to tease the show of shows with a song and dance that runs some of the biggest moments in WWE history. It’s been a few weeks since The Miz announced himself as the host of WrestleMania 2023. Since then, he’s been doing everything he can to get people excited for not just the show, but his opportunity to throw his name in with
Relive some of the most memorable strikes of an unforgettable 2022-23 Premier League campaign to date.
One team is going to be thrilled with Bijan.
Emily Shaw skyrocketed to TikTok fame in 2020 after convincing her parents to let her renovate their home (without spending a cent!).