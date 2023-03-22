Gwyneth Paltrow in Utah court: Here's why she's being sued

Storyful

A family visiting friends in Soda Springs, California, were in awe when they saw the amount of snow the area accumulated, video posted on March 17 shows.Jenelle Potvin, who lives in Truckee, California, a short drive from Soda Springs, recorded this video and wrote in the original Twitter post that it “really puts the amount of snow we have down in Truckee in perspective.”The video shows walls of snow towering high above dogs as they play and slip around on an icy path.More snow is in the forecast for Northern California, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in some areas, and up to 2 feet across higher elevations. The NWS warned anyone with travel plans to “be prepared for winter driving conditions.” Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful