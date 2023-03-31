Gwyneth Paltrow verdict: Actress found not responsible for ski accident, jury decides

ABC News

All nine service members on board have died after two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission in Trigg County, Kentucky, an Army official announced, calling it a "truly tragic loss." The Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division -- one with five on board and another with four on board -- were on a "routine training mission" when they crashed at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Army officials said. The helicopters were "flying a multi-ship formation under night vision goggles," officials said.