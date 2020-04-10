Has Gyldendal A/S (CPH:GYLD B) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Measuring Gyldendal A/S's (CPSE:GYLD B) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess GYLD B's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How GYLD B fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

GYLD B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of ø16m has increased by 5.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -27%, indicating the rate at which GYLD B is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is only attributable to an industry uplift, or if Gyldendal has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Gyldendal has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 4.2% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.0% is below the DK Media industry of 4.1%, indicating Gyldendal's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Gyldendal’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 7.6%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 12% to 17% over the past 5 years.

Though Gyldendal's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. I suggest you continue to research Gyldendal to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

