The Gym Group plc's (LON:GYM) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse The Gym Group plc's (LON:GYM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. On 31 December 2022, the UK£178m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£19m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Gym Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Gym Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£5.3m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 96%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Gym Group's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Gym Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Gym Group's case is 52%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

