'Gym loiterer' sex offender is sent back to prison

A sex offender jailed for assaulting a woman at a gym has been sent back to prison after asking teenage girls to perform sex acts.

Hernando Ferraro-Cordoba, 61, of Thorleye Road, Cambridge, was jailed in January for the assault and banned from loitering at gyms or sport events.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court for breaching the ban and not registering a new bank card.

Ferraro-Cordoba was handed a 14-month jail term.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) - banning him from attending or loitering near any exercise groups, sports facilities, swimming pools and sports events - will also continue until 2030.

Spotted near gym

Following his prison release in March, police were called in July after a man was spotted speaking to teenage girls near Cambridge's YMCA, which has a gym.

Investigations revealed Ferraro-Cordoba had been asking girls to perform sexual acts on him in his car in return for alcohol and a drive.

He was arrested at home the next morning.

CCTV showed him dropping off three teenage girls at the YMCA, and he was also found to have brought flowers for one girl and asked two others to go to a hotel with him, which they refused.

In a police interview, Ferraro-Cordoba denied all the offences, including loitering outside a gym, and claimed one teenager had lied about her age and wanted a relationship.

He denied charges of breaching a SHPO as well as the requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register, by ordering, and not registering, a new bank card.

However, he was found guilty after a trial at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

Ferraro-Cordoba was returned to prison at a sentencing hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday

Det Con Andrew McKeane said: "Ferraro-Cordoba's behaviour was very worrying, particularly towards teenage girls, with an element of attempted sexual exploitation.

"We would encourage parents or guardians to know the signs of exploitation - which can include going missing, misuse of drugs or alcohol, involvement in offending, emotional distance from family members, receiving gifts from unknown sources and many more.

"This case also highlights the consequences of breaching a SHPO and how seriously it is treated by us and the courts."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830