Gym manager took video of naked tanner from ceiling, Connecticut officials say

A Planet Fitness manager in Connecticut has been accused of recording a naked man from the ceiling, according to local media reports.

The man told police in Naugatuck, a town about 35 miles southwest of Hartford, he had been using a tanning bed on June 30, and after getting up to change, he noticed a man with a cellphone recording him from the ceiling, according to WFSB.

Afterward, the victim identified the man recording him as the gym manager, according to the Hartford Courant.

When contacted by McClatchy News, a representative for Planet Fitness in Naugatuck declined to comment.

“There is an open ceiling but there is a top to it I thought,” one Naugatuck Planet Fitness member who used the tanning booth told FOX61 News.

“It’s very uncomfortable, especially me as a male,” another gym member told WFSB News. “I come here pretty often, sometimes twice a day.”

Police obtained an active warrant, and the manage turned himself in to Naugatuck police the morning of Sept. 21, according to the Hartford Courant.

The manager, 23, was charged with a criminal attempt at voyeurism and was released on a $20,000 surety bond, according to WTNH. He is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 19.

“At Planet Fitness, the safety and privacy of our members or guests is our top priority, and we can confirm the franchise owner is currently working closely with the local police in their investigation of the incident,” a statement from the company reads, according to WTNH News.

