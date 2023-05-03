Gym owner assaults 15-year-old he was training, Georgia cops say. Wife turns him in

A gym owner is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he was training, Georgia cops say.

Scott Paige, 36, was arrested and charged with child molestation May 1, according to Columbia County Jail records.

Paige and his wife co-own Bare CrossFit, a gym in Evans, according to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Paige’s wife told officials that her husband spent a lot of time with the girl, often driving her to and from the gym.

He also worked as the 15-year-old’s coach, the report said.

Paige’s wife told officials that in January, her husband admitted to kissing and engaging in oral sex with the girl , but he said he would stop to save the couple’s marriage and to “not go to jail,” according to the report.

His wife also said she had discovered Instagram messages between her husband and the teenager around the same time, deputies said.

Months later, on April 27, Paige’s wife came home and found pregnancy tests, Panda Express leftovers and a stuffed animal at the couple’s home, she told deputies. When she tried to go to her bedroom, she was stopped by Paige who was at the home with the girl.

Paige’s wife left with her children, who were still in the car, deputies said.

Later, she went to Panda Express where a manager confirmed that he had seen Paige and the teenager at the restaurant that day, according to the sheriff’s office. Paige’s wife then turned her husband in to law enforcement.

Deputies said they went to the teen’s home where they found Paige, the girl and her father. Officials made Paige leave and told him not to contact anyone at the home, including the girl.

Paige is being held at Columbia County Jail as he awaits trial, according to jail records.

Evans is about 10 miles northwest of Augusta.

