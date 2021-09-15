Gymnast McKayla Maroney: FBI stood by as girls "continued to be molested" by Larry Nassar

Oriana Gonzalez
·2 min read
In this article:
U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney told the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday that the FBI "chose to lie about what" she said about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar and "protect a serial child molester rather than protect, not only me, but countless others."

The big picture: Maroney is one of the over 160 girls and women who accused Nassar, the former Olympic Team USA gymnastics doctor, of sexual abuse. All four gymnasts testifying Wednesday, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols said they knew gymnasts that had been abused by Nassar after they reported the abuse to the FBI.

  • Raisman said agents told her "to keep" her reports "confidential and not tell anyone."

  • "I cannot tell you how horrifying it is to meet young girls who look up to me, who watched me compete in the Olympics, and tell me that they went to see Larry Nassar because of me and my teammate, because they wanted to see the Olympic doctor," Raisman said, adding that it "takes everything I have to work on not taking the blame for that because it is horrific."

Nassar was sentenced to 40–175 years in prison in 2018.

  • Wednesday's hearing follows a report released in July that highlights the FBI's failures to properly investigate allegations, which "enabled the continued abuse of dozens of additional victims," per a release from the committee.

  • The FBI last week fired an agent accused of failing to properly investigate the sexual assault allegations, per Washington Post.

What they're saying: Maroney said that after she read FBI's report, she was "shocked and deeply disappointed" to find out that agents falsified her account. The gymnast said that she spoke for hours with FBI agents describing the abuse she endured.

  • "What I'm trying to bring to your attention today is something entirely disturbing and illegal," Maroney said. "After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI not report my abuse but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said."

  • The FBI and other officials "sat idly by while dozens of girls continued to be molested by Larry Nassar."

  • "I am tired of waiting for people to do the right thing, because my abuse was enough and we deserve justice," she added.

Biles said during her opening testimony said that she believes "without a doubt, that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to do their job."

  • "To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," she added.

Go deeper: FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar allegations

