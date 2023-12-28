Gyms fill up in January as fitness becomes a top goal for new year

GAYLORD — There is one thing that the owners of fitness centers can count on every January and that is the annual jump in the sales of gym memberships.

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reports that 12 percent of all gym memberships occur in January. The data shows 8.4 percent throughout the rest of the year.

Center City Gym is located at 418 E. Mitchell St. in Petoskey.

In Northern Michigan, gym owners like Michael Goyne of Center City Gym in Petoskey report the same trend.

"New Year's Eve is traditionally the impetus for many resolutions and often they involve health and fitness," Goyne said.

The holidays and the first of the year are always busy with folks purchasing memberships, personal training sessions, and even clothing, noted Mette Shannon of Powerhouse Gym in Gaylord.

"Our sales go up tremendously, especially with gift certificates," Shannon said. "Many like to pair a gift certificate (to work out or for a training session) with clothing."

Phillip Woolcocks, a personal trainer and owner of Up North Nutrition & Gym 906 in Sault Ste. Marie, said the "holidays and the first of the year are busy because everyone is making up a wish list for the new year."

Woolcocks said it is important to consider who you are buying the membership for as some may not respond positively to the suggestion that they should work out.

"Giving the gift of a gym membership can be hard for some individuals because some take offense to it. Especially for couples it may not be a bad idea to combine one (membership) for yourself and a significant other so you can say 'we can work out together,'" he said.

Goyne said the most popular gift option at his gym is a one-month membership for $50. That is ideal if you are not sure the recipient will use a gym membership.

"One month is a great way to start. You want to make sure the person is comfortable with it," said Goyne, who added that another popular gift certificate is a 10-visit package for $90.

Another way to go when you aren't sure if the recipient will use a membership is to purchase one personal training session.

"Maybe they are new to working out and don't know the ropes yet. Social media can make gyms seem intimidating," Woolcocks said, while noting someone can also purchase a gift certificate for supplements or clothing if they feel more comfortable with that approach.

Phillip Woolcocks, (left) a personal trainer and owner of Up North Nutrition & Gym 906 in Sault Ste. Marie, said the "holidays and the first of the year are busy because everyone is making up a wish list for the new year." Standing next to Woolcocks is his client Mike Mesnard.

"You need to make sure the facility matches the goals for the recipient," said Goyne. "Does it have the equipment, staff and hours to support whoever you are giving the gift to?"

Besides working out, gym memberships provide other benefits to the user, according to Shannon.

"The gym is a great place to meet people and network," she said. "It's ideal for someone who already works out regularly. At least half of our gifts are to existing members."

There was a time when gyms were packed in January and February and then by the time the weather turned nice in April, the parking lot was half full.

"We've owned the gym for 23 years and it used to be we were busy in the winter and dead in the summer. Over the years it has become more consistent. Does it die off (in the spring)? It does a little bit but in the last few years the traffic has remained steady," Shannon said.

People work out at Center City Gym in Petoskey.

Goyne said Petoskey's tourism attractions help keep his gym filled throughout the year.

"Petoskey is a vacation community and we see people stay longer into the winter and returning earlier in the spring," he said.

"We promote memberships for yearly usage and we specialize in programs that bring people back again," added Woolcocks of Gym 906.

Shannon said there are other times of the year that are becoming popular for gym memberships including Mother's and Father's days and Valentine's Day.

"(Valentine's Day) still ties in with the New Year," she said. "Back to school is becoming one of the busiest times of the year."

Goyne said that his gift certificate sales are also increasing for Father's and Mother's days.

