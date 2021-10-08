This gym's only membership fee is 48 hours of sobriety
The Phoenix is a fitness community for anyone who is struggling with addiction. The only cost of membership is 48 hours of sobriety.
A hoodie but make it sexy.
The happy accident is peak cuteness.
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p
"No one's gonna see anything. My God!" Madonna quipped after her stunt, before she flashed her derrière for the in-studio audience and viewers watching at home
Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.
Halsey used her undergarments to accessorize, wearing a black bra and matching thong, making the aesthetic feel truly authentic to the early '00s era.
Rosie Mattio said cannabis gummies, drinks, and topicals helped her manage training, taking care of her 4 kids, and running her marketing agency.
The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.
I asked him to mask up and enlisted a flight attendant, but I settled for 11 hours next to a nitwit rule-breaking anti-masker.
A TikTok user is going viral thanks to her hack for how to clean a hat without throwing it in the washer.
The TikTok influencer wore a tropical-printed, cheeky two-piece serving hella cake, but not the kind with frosting.
The truth is finally out.
The Philadelphia 76ers still have hope that Ben Simmons returns to the team after the Portland Trail Blazers rejected their trade offer.
Actress Kate Beckinsale, 48, just revealed her super sculpted legs in a brand new photo on Instagram. She says yoga and compound exercises help her stay fit.
Giuliani said in a newly released deposition transcript that Trump called him into the Oval Office after the election and told him to "go over and take over the campaign."
They don't bite or sting, but the marmorated brown stink bug can cause big problems.
Royal biographer Andrew Mortan reports that Kate Middleton didn't have the energy to bond with Meghan Markle when she joined the royal family.
Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo
90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester may have a new love in his life, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his true opinion on ex Darcey Silva's most recent plastic surgery transformation. Watch!