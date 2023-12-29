Gypsy Rose Blanchard, convicted in mom's murder, released from prison

KTLA - Los Angeles

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who infamously plotted to kill her mother, was released from prison early Thursday morning after serving more than seven years behind bars. The now-32-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother Clauddine "'Dee Dee" Blanchard. Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing Dee Dee. For those unfamiliar with the case, which inspired the Hulu series "The Act," some experts believe Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy -- a condition where a parent, guardian or caretaker fabricates symptoms to make it look their child is sick. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/gypsy-rose-blanchard-convicted-in-moms-murder-to-be-released-from-prison/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/very-sweet-ending-gypsy-rose-blanchards-attorney-speaks-after-her-release-from-prison/

