Gypsy Rose Blanchard, convicted in mom's murder, released from prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who infamously plotted to kill her mother, was released from prison early Thursday morning after serving more than seven years behind bars. The now-32-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother Clauddine "'Dee Dee" Blanchard. Gypsy’s ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing Dee Dee. For those unfamiliar with the case, which inspired the Hulu series "The Act," some experts believe Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy -- a condition where a parent, guardian or caretaker fabricates symptoms to make it look their child is sick. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/gypsy-rose-blanchard-convicted-in-moms-murder-to-be-released-from-prison/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/very-sweet-ending-gypsy-rose-blanchards-attorney-speaks-after-her-release-from-prison/