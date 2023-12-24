Gypsy Rose Blanchard to be released next week after nearly 8 years behind bars

Gypsy Rose Blanchard — who experts have labeled a victim of Munchausen by proxy — is slated to be released from prison next week, nearly eight years after she conspired with her then-boyfriend to murder her abusive mother.

Blanchard is scheduled to walk free from the Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on Dec. 28, and she already has big plans lined up.

She previously told TMZ that she purchased tickets for a Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve, where she hopes to meet Taylor Swift, who’s famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Blanchard, who was originally set for a 2026 release from prison, will be freed after serving 85% of her sentence as required by state law. She was also given time served for the year she spent in Greene County Jail before she entered her guilty plea.

In 2016, Blanchard was ordered to spend 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who managed to fool doctors and everyone else around her into believing her daughter was ill.

By the time she was 8 years old, Blanchard was allegedly suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, hearing and vision impairments as well as seizures. She relied on a wheelchair to get from place to place and a feeding tube for nutrition and medicine she didn’t really need.

The deception continued for most of her childhood, with DeeDee collecting thousands in gifts and donations given out of sympathy for Blanchard’s alleged health issues, People reported. They also received a house from Habitat for Humanity, went backstage at Miranda Lambert concerts via the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and enjoyed paid trips to Disney World.

In interviews from behind bars, Blanchard said she became more defiant in her teen years, and eventually joined a dating website, on which she met Nicholas Godejohn. The duo maintained a secret online relationship for more than two years before meeting in person and telling Dee Dee, who rejected the romance.

On June 9, 2015, Blanchard waited until her mother had fallen asleep to invite Godejohn over. She hid in a nearby room and listened as he attacked her.

Days after the slaying, the pair wrote about DeeDee’s death on social media, including one post reading, “That b—h is dead.” Authorities found her body that same day, June 14. She had been stabbed 17 times.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for carrying out the slaying, and received a life sentence.