Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after mom's murder: What to know

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who captured America's attention for her fabricated illnesses and plot to kill her abusive mother, was released from prison Thursday.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Gypsy, now 32, was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Thursday, Dec. 28, as reported by NBC News. She was granted parole in September and released after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence.

Here's what to know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother.

When does Gypsy Rose get released?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

What time does Gypsy get released?

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Gypsy was released Thursday at 3:30 a.m. local time.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose and her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard gained sympathy from neighbors, friends and philanthropic organizations because Dee Dee told people her daughter suffered from a variety of severe illnesses, including leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy.

Dee Dee convinced Gypsy and doctors she needed a wheelchair, feeding tube and oxygen, and arranged for her to be treated with surgeries and medications. The mother and daughter moved to Springfield, Missouri, in 2005, where Habitat for Humanity built them an accessible home.

After Dee Dee's death, it was revealed she had been lying about Gypsy's health, and probably suffered from factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA) ‒ formerly called Munchausen by Proxy ‒ a psychological condition that causes a parent or caregiver to fabricate or induce illness in another to gain sympathy.

After at least one escape attempt, Gypsy and her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn devised a plan to kill Dee Dee. Godejohn traveled to Missouri on June 9, 2015, and Gypsy gave him a knife, gloves and duct tape. Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee 17 times, killing her in her bed.

Police discovered Dee Dee's body and, six days later, tracked down Gypsy and Godejohn at his home in Wisconsin. The couple was arrested and their bond set at $1 million.

Why did Gypsy Rose go to prison?

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement on July 5, 2016. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Godejohn was diagnosed with autism, and his defense argued he had a diminished capacity and believed he was saving Gypsy. He was found guilty of murdering Dee Dee in November of 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole the following February.

Who is Gypsy Rose married to?

Blanchard married Ryan Scott Anderson in July 2022, while still in prison.

How old is Gypsy Rose in 2023?

She is 32 years old.

What is Gypsy Rose's book?

Blanchard is set to release her e-book, “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom,” on Jan. 9.

How to watch 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'

The three-episode series "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" will air on Lifetime, Jan. 5-6. The show's synopsis promises "unprecedented access" to Gypsy.

Air times:

Episode 1: Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 2: Jan. 5 at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Episode 3: Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

