Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be released from prison on parole this December

Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be out of prison in December, three years before her original release date.

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday that Blanchard will be paroled Dec. 28 after serving time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 for her connection to the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, a Springfield case that made national headlines and led to documentaries because of its bizarre circumstances.

Dee Dee, who was stabbed to death by Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in 2015, appeared to have Munchhausen syndrome by proxy, a mental condition in which someone makes someone ill or the illusion of being ill in order to garner attention.

More: 'She can walk': Murder suspect Gypsy Rose Blanchard investigated for fraud

For years, Dee Dee made Gypsy appear to have a litany of illnesses, including leukemia and epilepsy, forcing her daughter to also use an oxygen tank and a wheelchair to help the façade. Believing Gypsy was fighting for her life, the community rallied around her and helped pay the family's bills. Gypsy was also given trips to Disneyland.

It all changed after a strange social media post in the summer of 2015 from Gypsy and her boyfriend's joint Facebook account that gleefully indicated an unnamed woman had been killed, the victim's throat had been cut and her daughter was raped. It prompted a response from local police, who showed up to Blanchard's residence and discovered the body of Dee Dee.

Gypsy and Godejohn were later arrested on murder charges. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and Gypsy was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.

More: With eye toward possible 2023 release, Gypsy Blanchard says she's working on a book

Gypsy, who is now 32, told Buzzfeed in a previous prison interview "I feel like I'm more free in prison than living with my mom. Because now, I'm allowed to just live like a normal woman."

Titania Gisclair, who said she is a longtime friend of Gypsy's, said in a recent interview with In Touch that she believes Gypsy has changed but will need psychiatric help when she is released.

“There are things that are coming once she comes out of prison,” Gisclair said in the interview. “She is going to reach out into the true crime industry and be able to share her story.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be released from Missouri prison in December