The young woman accused of murdering her abusive mom was released from prison. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition in which a parent fakes or exaggerates a child's illness to get attention. Fed up with years of unnecessary medical treatment, Blanchard got her then-boyfriend to stab her mother to death. Boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn got life while she got 10 years. Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero has more.

