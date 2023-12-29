Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares First Selfie Since Prison Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was serving a 10-year sentence for killing her allegedly abusive mother, took to Instagram Friday to share her first social media post following her long-awaited release. The 32-year-old posed for a mirror selfie in a hotel room, captioning the pic “First selfie of freedom!” and quickly racking up over 2 million likes. Blanchard pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in 2015 following the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and served most of her 10-year sentence before receiving parole. Her case garnered massive public interest after being showcased in the HBO doc Mommy Dead and Dearest and recreated in Hulu’s The Act.