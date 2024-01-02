Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks in first social media videos since prison release: ‘I’m finally free’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is using social media to tell her side of her story following her release from prison after serving time for the murder of her mother.

Blanchard, who was released three years early while serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder, shared two videos on her Instagram about her New Year's Eve plans and her upcoming projects.

"Hey everyone, this is Gypsy," she said in a video posted on Dec. 31. "I'm finally free!"

Blanchard, 32, shared she was celebrating New Year's Eve with her dad, stepmom and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, whom she reportedly married in 2022 while in prison, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

"We’re looking to ring in the New Year together, and it’s gonna be really awesome to have some family time after so long," she said in a separate video posted on Dec. 31.

Blanchard thanked her supporters, and said she was back home in Louisiana, before promoting her new documentary series premiering on Jan. 5 and her e-book, "Released: Confessions on the Eve of Freedom."

"It's not a rehashing of everything that happened. It's more of my reflection of everything that I have learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years," she said of the book.

Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder for her role in the slaying of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Prosecutors alleged Dee Dee Blanchard had Munchausen syndrome by proxy and subjected her daughter to unnecessary medical treatments over the span of two decades.

Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a disorder in which a caretaker of a child causes or makes up symptoms to make the child appear sick, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Blanchard testified in court that her mother falsely claimed that her daughter suffered from conditions like leukemia and muscular dystrophy. She said in an interview with Dr. Phil in 2017 her mother also shaved her head and forced her to eat through a feeding tube.

In 2015, Blanchard and her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, plotted to kill her mother, prosecutors said, leading Godejohn to stab Blanchard's mother to death at her home in Missouri while Blanchard hid in the bathroom.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019, and Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016.

Blanchard was released three years early from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on Dec. 28 after being granted parole, a spokesperson told NBC News.

On Dec. 29, the 32-year-old posted her "first selfie of freedom," and was seen shopping and spending time with her reported husband, as well as attending a welcome home party with her stepsister Mia.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com