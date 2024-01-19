Gypsy Rose has been busy. Here are 7 things we've learned from recent media appearances

Good Morning America, The View and of course, Lifetime are just a few of the outlets Gypsy Rose Blanchard has conducted on-screen interviews with since her release from prison nearly three weeks ago.

Blanchard, 32, was released Dec. 28 from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, where she served eight years of her 10-year sentence for conspiring to kill her mother with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn in 2015. Blanchard has since returned to her home state of Louisiana with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

There hasn't been much time over the past three weeks that Blanchard and Anderson's life together has gone undocumented, whether it be by media outlets or Blanchard herself. Blanchard has made several social media posts since her release, including photos from her "Welcome Home" party with family, selfies with different Snapchat filters and even walking the red carpet for her Lifetime docuseries.

More: Here's how to watch Lifetime's Gypsy Rose docuseries, available on cable providers, Amazon

The six-hour Lifetime documentary series, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," aired in early January and is now available for streaming through various cable providers and on Amazon Prime.

Though she's spent the past eight years in solitude, Blanchard doesn't appear to be shying away from the spotlight. In various appearances, whether on live television or pre-recorded podcasts, Blanchard is sharing new details about her life before and behind bars. Here are seven things the News-Leader has learned from Blanchard's recent media appearances.

Gypsy says she was sexually assaulted by her grandfather

In "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," Blanchard says that her grandfather, Claude Pitre Sr., molested her when she was 9 years old.

At the time, Gypsy and her mother were living with Pitre and his wife Laura, who was Gypsy's step-grandmother.

In the series, Blanchard says Pitre removed her from her wheelchair and took her into a closet or his woodworking shed behind his house where he made her perform "sexual acts" with him.

"The abuse wasn't something I was ready to come forward about publicly because I just wasn't ready for that," Blanchard says as to why she never spoke about the alleged abuse before.

Pitre, who was also interviewed by Lifetime for the docuseries, says his granddaughter's claims are not true.

Gypsy was addicted to painkillers, even in prison

It is not new information that Blanchard took medications, including painkillers, that she did not need throughout her childhood and much of young adulthood because they were fed to her by Dee Dee. However, in the Lifetime docuseries, Blanchard opens up about her addiction to painkillers, which she sustained several years into her prison sentence.

Blanchard says starting around age 16, she frequently snuck into her mother's medicine cabinet to take painkillers but she was unaware of the harm she was doing to her mind and body.

Initially in prison, Blanchard vaped and smoked cigarettes but then she learned about suboxone, a medicine that is used to treat opioid dependence. Though intended to help those with drug addictions, suboxone can be abused. Blanchard says the "high" she received after taking suboxone reminded her of painkillers.

At one time, Blanchard asked her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, for $50 in order to pay back a woman in prison from whom she purchased suboxone, Blanchard explains in the docuseries. Instead of telling Kristy the truth, she told her that she accidently broke another inmate's CD player and needed to pay her back. Blanchard said she later told her stepmother the truth and got the help that she needed. She is now in recovery.

Dee Dee allegedly put a 'voodoo hex' on Gypsy

In 2011 when Gypsy was 19, she and Dee Dee attended VisionCon, a comic convention in Springfield. It was here Gypsy said she met an older man named Dan, with whom she connected online after the convention and ran away to months later.

Dee Dee ended up locating Gypsy, who was staying at Dan's friend's house in Springfield. She ordered Gypsy to return home with her, which Gypsy did.

In the Lifetime docuseries, Blanchard explains that once the two returned home, Dee Dee tied and handcuffed her to their shared bed, where she remained for two weeks. She was only allowed away from the bed to use the restroom, and even then, Dee Dee supervised her closely. After finally being released from the bed, Dee Dee put a "voodoo hex" on Gypsy, Blanchard says.

"She printed out a picture of Dan and she printed out a picture of me and she went to the store and got a mason jar and a cow tongue," Blanchard says. "She put the cow tongue in the mason jar with the two pictures and a little bit of my menstrual blood ... buried it in the backyard and said that, 'You will never find love. You will never be happy.'"

Tearing up while telling this story, Blanchard shares that she has struggled for many years to overcome her fear that the hex continues to affect her to this day.

"I just think it is true because every time I get close to someone, they leave me," Blanchard says. This interview in the docuseries was filmed with Blanchard in prison, before she met Anderson.

Gypsy pulled a gun on Dee Dee years before the murder

Years before Blanchard met Nick Godejohn or made any sort of plan to kill her mother as a means of escape, Blanchard pulled a gun on Dee Dee.

At age 20, Blanchard made plans, once again, to run away from home, but Dee Dee caught on before she had the chance to leave. During a confrontation between the two, Blanchard spotted Dee Dee's handgun.

"She normally kept the gun in a safe in her bedroom, but she had used it to practice shooting earlier that week," Blanchard says in the docuseries. "And that's when I grabbed the gun and I threatened her with it. And before I knew it, I pulled the trigger as many times as I could."

But what Blanchard thought was a traditional handgun was actually a BB gun. A few of the BBs hit Dee Dee but she was not injured significantly, Blanchard says.

Gypsy's family did not initially agree with her decision to marry Ryan Anderson

Blanchard and Anderson got married while Blanchard was in prison in July 2022. In "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" and other media appearances, the two discuss at length how they met and became engaged, which they kept a secret from family and friends for several months.

The two connected after Anderson, a 37-year old teacher, wrote a letter to Blanchard at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Anderson says he heard about Blanchard's story and thought she was "cute," so he decided to reach out. Blanchard and Anderson wrote back and forth, and spoke on the phone, for several months before Anderson made the 14-hour drive to Missouri for the first time.

Blanchard and Anderson were engaged for six months before they began to tell family and friends, Blanchard says in the docuseries. Blanchard's family was not initially in favor of the idea.

In the docuseries, Kristy Blanchard reflects on when her stepdaughter told her about her engagement via phone call.

"I just was silent for half a minute," Kristy says. "(I was) just thinking, 'Oh God. Don't get married. Why now? Why rush?'"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, center, with her father Rod Blanchard and his wife, Kristy.

Rod Blanchard, Gypsy's father, also expresses hesitancy about the engagement in the docuseries.

"When we found out about this engagement with Ryan, I thought, 'I wish they would wait a little bit, but it's marriage. It's a piece of paper. She can get a divorce after. They don't have any kids or any assets, so I just want her to be happy,'" Rod says.

In the final episode of the docuseries, Anderson meets with Kristy and Mia Blanchard, Gypsy's half-sister, at their home to talk about the legitimacy of his engagement with Gypsy.

"I'm just worried that when she gets in the real world, she don't know what it's like yet," Mia says to Anderson during their initial meeting.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard attend a red carpet event for Lifetime's docuseries "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" in New York on Jan. 5, 2024.

By the end of the docuseries, however, it becomes clear that Blanchard's family is more comfortable with Anderson and his future role in Blanchard's life.

In countless interviews since her release, both Blanchard and Anderson have expressed their happiness with their daily lives together so far.

Following her release, Blanchard and Anderson were interviewed by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy of The Viall Files, a podcast focused on relationship advice. During the nearly two-hour interview, which can be listened to on streaming services or watched on YouTube, the couple discuss their first week living together.

Blanchard describes their communication skills as being "on point," as they are "open and honest with each other." Neither Blanchard or Anderson appear to be admitting any negative surprises about one another during media interviews.

Gypsy and Ryan did have plans to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game

Before Blanchard was even released from prison, rumors circulated about her interest in attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in hopes of meeting Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But only a few days after being released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, Blanchard returned to Louisiana with her husband.

Speaking on The Viall Files, Blanchard discussed her interest in meeting Swift and why she didn't attend the Chiefs game.

About six months before her scheduled release, Blanchard and Anderson discussed different things they could do around the Kansas City area after her release and before they drove back to Louisiana. One of their ideas was attending the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals game on New Year's Eve.

"Three months or so later, I find out that Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce and so I'm like, 'That would be so cool if she was at the game and like I got to meet her ... I just happen to run into her,'" Blanchard says on the podcast. "It was so nonchalant. And then TMZ got ahold of the story.

"The comments were like, 'Oh my god. Taylor Swift is in danger. This murderer is going to come after her.' And it became this big thing. It got blown out of proportion," Blanchard adds.

"Clearing the air," Blanchard explains that she had just meant she would have liked to "run into" Swift, not set up an official meeting with her at the game.

In the end, Blanchard and Anderson did not attend the Chiefs game because Blanchard's Missouri parole officer instructed her to return to Louisiana. While Blanchard does give an official reasoning for this, she suspects her parole officer was worried about her safety due to the heightened media attention following her release.

Gypsy wants to use her social media for advocacy work

As listed on her social media profiles, Blanchard considers herself a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy advocate, hoping that by sharing her story she can help others in similar situations.

On Wednesday, Blanchard posted a three and a half-minute video to her Instagram account outlining the definition of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy and common symptoms. She then asks her 8.3 million followers to leave a comment about how they think the healthcare system can do a better job at avoiding medical abuse with their young patients.

In the end, Blanchard has expressed interest in a more "normal" life, where she can settle down and have her own family with Anderson.

"I think someday I might want to get a 9-5 (job) but right now I think I'm just a little too busy for all of that," Blanchard said with a laugh during an interview with The View.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here are 7 things we've learned about Gypsy Rose since her release