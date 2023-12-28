Is Gypsy Rose out of prison? Details to know about release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who persuaded a former boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.

Blanchard was released early in the day from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, said Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections. Blanchard was granted parole after serving 85% of her original sentence, Pojmann said.

Blanchard's case sparked national tabloid interest after reports emerged that her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was slain in 2015, had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.

It turned out that Gypsy Blanchard was perfectly healthy, not developmentally delayed, as her friends had always believed. Her mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents or caregivers seek sympathy through the exaggerated or made-up illnesses of their children, said her trial attorney, Michael Stanfield.

FILE - Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes the stand during the trial of her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, Nov. 15, 2018, in Springfield, Mo. Blanchard, the Missouri woman who admitted to convincing her online boyfriend to kill her abusive mother after being forced to pretend for years she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, is set to be paroled Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

How long was Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison?

After serving 85% of her 10-year sentence from 2016, Gypsy was officially granted parole in September 2023. Her release date was set as Dec. 28, 2023.

When did Gypsy Rose go to jail?

Gypsy Blanchard agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement on July 5, 2016.

Why was Gypsy Rose in prison?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard persuaded her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn of Big Bend, Wisconsin, who is serving a life sentence in the killing, to kill her abusive mother.

Gypsy testified at the 2018 trial of her former boyfriend. She went on to add: "I talked him into it."

When she took the stand at his trial, prosecutors already had cut her a deal because of the abuse she had endured. In exchange for pleading guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The first-degree murder charge she initially faced would have meant a life term.

FILE - Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks with her attorney's Mike Stanfield, right, and Clate Baker before her court appearance, July 5, 2016, in Springfield, Mo. Blanchard, the Missouri woman who admitted to convincing her online boyfriend to kill her abusive mother after being forced to pretend for years she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, is set to be paroled Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

How old is Gypsy Rose now?

32 years old.

Gypsy Rose boyfriend release date

Her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence for the killing of Gypsy's mother.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center early morning on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

When did Gypsy kill her mom?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard persuaded her boyfriend to kill her mother in 2015.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Gypsy Rose released: Details to know about age, how long in prison