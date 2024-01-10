H-Board postpones hearing on state's planned demolition of historic homes

Jan. 9—A series of requests to demolish six properties on South Capitol Street and Don Gaspar Avenue to make room for a large-scale executive office building across the street from the Roundhouse have been postponed.

The city of Santa Fe's Historic Districts Review Board was scheduled to consider the requests at its 5:30 p.m. meeting.

But the agenda states the requests have been postponed. The agenda, however, doesn't state until when or why.

The city's Historic Preservation Division could not immediately be reached for comment.

The state of New Mexico is seeking approval to demolish the six properties, some of them historic homes, to construct a 200,000-square-foot, multistory office building that would be nearly the same size as the state Capitol. The project is estimated to cost $194 million.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

