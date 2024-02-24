H-E-B to bring new store to North Texas town of Forney, city says

Another H-E-B is coming to North Texas.

It will be located at The Villages at Gateway in Forney, the city announced in a social media post on Friday.

The city confirmed its plans to build the store just east of North Gateway Boulevard and U.S. Highway 80. Forney is in Kaufman County and is about 20 miles away from Dallas.

“We are thrilled to welcome HEB to the City of Forney,” said Forney Mayor Jason Roberson in the post. “We look forward to working with them and can’t wait to share more information about HEB’s progress and details about The Villages at Gateway. HEB’s presence will be greatly beneficial and proves the City of Forney’s commitment to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for our community.”

City leaders say they will release more details about the development as plans for the H-E-B take shape.