H-E-B to build another North Texas grocery store with an eCommerce center nearby

H-E-B is starting construction on yet another North Texas store as the retailer continues expansion across the Metroplex.

The Texas-based company will break ground on a second location in Frisco in June. The store at Highway 380 and FM 423 will serve residents in eastern Denton County.

The new location is slated to open late 2024. Since a typical H-E-B grocery store takes about 15 months to construct, the store could finish construction around September.

“This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B, in a release.

The interior of H-E-B’s new location in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

H-E-B also has plans to open a new electronic fulfillment center in Plano.

The facility at 6001 Preston Road will open this summer with plans to hire 125 employees.

The upcoming eCommerce center will use automation and fulfillment processes to service the multiple new H-E-B stores in the area, the company said.

This is H-E-B’s first North Texas service center of its kind. H-E-B has five other eCommerce centers to support H-E-B locations around Austin, Central Texas, Houston and more.

The new Frisco location and Plano eCommerce center are part of H-E-B’s previous commitment to expand its North Texas footprint.

Eli Daniel, general manager of H-E-B’s new Frisco location, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the store’s opening on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

H-E-B purchased land in Fort Worth in March at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in far south Fort Worth.

H-E-B began construction in November on an Alliance store in far north Fort Worth at Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The H-E-B Alliance is expected to open in spring 2024.

The grocery chain broke ground on the Mansfield store in February. The store at U.S. 287 and Broad Street is also slated to open in 2024.

H-E-B has more than 400 locations in Texas and Mexico and achieved $34 billion in sales. It is the largest private employer in Texas with more than 145,000 employees across the state.