H-E-B, Costco or Publix? These supermarkets tied for best customer satisfaction nationwide

H-E-B is living up to its mantra that there, everything's better.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain recently ranked first in a study measuring supermarkets with the best customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. H-E-B tied Costco and Publix for the top spot.

Each of those supermarkets received a customer satisfaction score of 85, well above the field's average score of 79. Trader Joe's, which topped the ranking last year, came in second technically fourth) with a score of 84. Walmart ranked dead last in the study with a score of 74.

Austin-based Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, tied for fourth in the ranking with a score of 82.

The index's ranking was based on nearly 20 factors including each supermarket's convenience of store hours, ability to provide brand names, website satisfaction and frequency of sales and promotions. H-E-B placed fourth in the 2023 ranking with a score of 81.

Here's the complete supermarket ranking

H-E-B, Costco, Publix - 85 Trader Joe's - 84 Sam's Club (Walmart) - 83 BJ’s Wholesale Club, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods (Amazon) - 82 Aldi - 81 Meijer, ShopRite - 80 Albertsons Companies, Hy-Vee - 78 Ahold Delhaize, Kroger - 77 Giant Eagle - 76 Save A Lot - 75 Walmart - 74

