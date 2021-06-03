H-E-B is (finally) coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with 2 new stores. Here’s where and when

Yes, you read that headline right: H-E-B is making its first move in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Texas grocery chain with a fanatical following broke ground for one store Thursday in Frisco and plans to do the same for another in Plano on Friday, according to a news release.

The stores are scheduled to open in fall 2022, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

The locations, while in the metroplex, will still be farther from most in Fort Worth than the H-E-B Plus in Burleson, but it’s still the first move the company that owns land throughout DFW has made to enter the market.

The grocer chain, which has been operating in Texas since 1905, recently acquired property in Fort Worth, but the company has made no indication of when — or even if — it might develop on that land.

H-E-B told the Star-Telegram in February 2019 it was still considering opening a location in Cowtown but wasn’t sure yet.

There’s a ton of competition in the city Where the West Begins and a lot of people already have a favorite grocery store picked out. Breaking into that market now could be tough.

The closest H-E-B stores to the metroplex, until these two stores open up, are in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Cleburne and Waxahachie. The company, which has a mass of followers the likes of Whataburger and Buc-ee’s, operates locations in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Abilene and down into Mexico.

If none of those locations are close enough, just remember Central Market is basically H-E-B’s bougie brand and Fort Worth has one of those in the Chapel Hill Shopping Center, across the street from Arlington Heights High School.