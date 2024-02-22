H-E-B launches 11th annual contest in search of the best Texas-made products

Feb. 22—H-E-B is excited to kick off the 11th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, a competition created to find the best Texas-made products. Submissions for the competition are being accepted through April 4. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B has discovered more than 1,000 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last decade — from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets, to empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices, and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, and household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more. They have reviewed more than 6,000 samples of the most creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2.5 million in prize money complemented by marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support. Additionally, H-E-B has awarded 51 Quest for Texas Best suppliers with a commemorative H-E-B Million Dollar Club belt buckle to date for achieving $1 million in sales.

"We look forward to connecting with Texas-based innovators each and every year and providing exciting opportunities through this competition," James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B, said in a news release. "I can't wait to see what products are brought to the table this year. After 11 years of the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best and more than 6,000 entries, the creativity and ingenuity of Texans still inspires me."

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 6, 13, 21, and 27. Registration is required. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 4 for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B's Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B late this summer in Dallas. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of "Texas Best," and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.