H-E-B is now hiring for soon-to-open stores in Fort Worth’s Alliance and Mansfield

H-E-B announced Wednesday it will begin hiring next week for two new grocery stores in Fort Worth and southern Tarrant County.

The Texas-based grocery chain will employ hundreds of full-time and part-time workers at its new stores in Alliance in far north Fort Worth, and in Mansfield to the south.

H-E-B will host two hiring fairs next week. The job fair for the Alliance store is Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5650 North Riverside Drive in Fort Worth. The hiring event for the Mansfield store will be the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Midlothian Conference Center, which is located at 1 Community Drive in Midlothian.

Both of the H-E-B stores, which will be the first in Tarrant County, are slated to open in spring 2024. The Alliance store at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway has been under construction for more than a year and appears to be close to completion. The Mansfield store is at U.S. 287 and Broad Street.

There’s also signs that an H-E-B is coming to far south Fort Worth off Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Available jobs will include full-time and part-time roles for all positions including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA and True Texas BBQ restaurant.

Most hourly store roles start at $15.50 an hour and include a 10% discount on H-E-B products. Benefits include annual pay reviews, a partner stock plan, 401(k) plans with a 4% company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.

If you plan to go to a job fair, H-E-B says you must complete an application before arriving at careers.heb.com. Applicants may also text “JOB801” to 81931 to be directed to all available Alliance positions, or text “JOB750” to 81931 to be directed to all available Mansfield positions.

H-E-B recent broke ground on its first of two Joe V’s Smart Shop low-price grocery stores coming to the Metroplex. This location will be the first Joe V’s outside of the Houston area.

H-E-B, based in San Antonio, has annual sales of $43 billion and operates over 430 stores in Texas and Mexico. The privately owned company employs over 155,000 people.