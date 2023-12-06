H-E-B partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver holiday meals

Dec. 5—H-E-B, in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Odessa, will celebrate the holiday season in Odessa Thursday by distributing more than 700 special holiday meals to our homebound neighbors as part of its annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration.

H-E-B Partners along with community volunteers will pass out meals, bags of fruit and vegetables and other food items, and other festive goodies to fellow Texans in Odessa.

Launched in 1989, H-E-B's Feast of Sharing regularly serves more than 340,000 meals annually in 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. Over the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebration, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals. This initiative is an important part of H-E-B's Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a free community event open to the public. In addition to a Texas-style holiday meal, the day will include live music and entertainment for the whole family. In Odessa, this year's 21st Annual Feast of Sharing Dinner will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 8, at the Ector County Coliseum.

People looking for volunteer opportunities can find more information on H-E-B Newsroom Feast of Sharing Calendar.