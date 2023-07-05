H-E-B plans $17.5M expansion of its Hudson Oaks grocery store west of Fort Worth

Everything is bigger in Texas. Including your local H-E-B.

The San Antonio-based grocery store chain, which is expanding aggressively across North Texas, is planning a $17.5 million expansion project at its Hudson Oaks location in Parker County, west of Fort Worth.

The project involves 16,717 square feet of space, according to a notice filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The notice offers few details — “expansion to existing HEB store.”

But an H-E-B spokeswoman told the Star-Telegram that the retailer is “making revisions to our curbside facilities to better serve our customers.”

H-E-B began offering curbside service in 2015, where customers order ahead and pick up their bagged groceries. The company made the curbside service free in 2021 at all its Texas stores, with a minimum purchase.

Construction will begin in late November and take about a year, according to the filing with the state.

An employee gathers carts in the parking lot of the Hudson Oaks H-E-B on June 23, 2022.

H-E-B announced Wednesday an opening date in July for its newest store in the Metroplex, located in McKinney.

Last month, H-E-B said it will open two Joe V’s Smart Shop in the Metroplex. It is the company’s low-price grocery format that offers many of the same H-E-B products. When the two stores open next summer, they will be the first outside of the Houston metro.

Meanwhile, construction is underway for a Fort Worth H-E-B in Alliance. The store — the first in Fort Worth — should open in spring 2024.

Another Fort Worth store may be in the works at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in far south Fort Worth. H-E-B purchased the land in March along McPherson Boulevard, off the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Summer Creek Drive.

The grocery chain broke ground on a Mansfield store in February. The store at U.S. 287 and Broad Street is also slated to open in 2024.

The San Antonio-based grocer has more than 400 locations in Texas and Mexico and achieved $34 billion in annual sales. It is the largest private employer in Texas with more than 145,000 employees across the state.